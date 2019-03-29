KANSAS CITY – Here are the postgame notes from North Carolina’s 97-80 loss to Auburn in the Midwest Region semifinals on Friday night at Sprint Center.

UNC Scoring Leader: Cameron Johnson and Coby White 15

UNC Rebound Leader: Luke Maye 7

UNC Assist Leader: Coby White 4





• Carolina finishes its season 29-7.



• This was just UNC’s third loss in the last 20 games.

• Carolina falls to 26-8 in NCAA Tournament round of 16 games.

• Carolina is 126-47 all-time in the NCAA Tournament and 63-12 as a No. 1 seed.

• Auburn’s 97 points tie the second most ever against UNC in the NCAA Tournament (97 by Loyola Marymount in 1988 and by Michigan in 1987).

• Auburn’s 17 three-pointers are the most against a Roy Williams team at UNC and are the most by a UNC opponent in NCAA Tournament play. William and Mary made 16 in the 2016 NIT; Iona made 15 in the first round of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

• Auburn shot 64.3 percent from the floor in the second half, the highest field goal percentage in a half by an opponent (previous high was 62.5 percent in the second half by Texas).

• The 64.3 percent shooting by Auburn is the highest in a half by an opponent in an NCAA Tournament game since Texas Tech shot 65.0 in the second half in 1996.

• Carolina finished the season with 312 three-pointers, a single-season UNC record (305 last year).





Tar Heel Player Notes

• Luke Maye had seven rebounds. He finished the season with 377, seventh most in a season by a Tar Heel. He had 750 in his last two seasons, most ever by a Tar Heel in consecutive seasons. He finished his UNC career with 1392 points and 942 rebounds.





UNC Single-Season Rebounds

416 by Brice Johnson, 2015-16

399 by Tyler Hansbrough, 2007-08

397 by Sean May, 2004-05

389 by Antawn Jamison, 1997-98

379 by Billy Cunningham, 1963-64

378 by Kennedy Meeks, 2016-17

377 by Luke Maye, 2018-19

374 by John Henson, 2010-11

373 by Luke Maye, 2017-18

365 by Tyler Zeller, 2011-12

365 by George Lynch, 1992-93





• Johnson made two three-pointers vs. Auburn and finished the year with 96, second most in school history. He passed Shammond Williams (95 in 1997) for second place.

• White scored 15 points tonight and finished the year with 562, fifth most by a UNC freshman. He passed Sam Perkins (550) tonight.





Roy Williams Notes:

• 871-234 overall, 453-133 at Carolina

• 79-26 overall in the NCAA Tournament (45-12 at Carolina in the NCAA Tournament)

• 13-6 in the Sweet 16 (8-2 at Carolina)







