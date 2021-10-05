If you live in the state of North Carolina, are a Tar Heel fan, or following recruiting, you are most likely familiar with Paul McNeil.

Although Rivals has yet to release an initial 2024 ranking, the 6-foot-6 sophomore from Rockingham is already considered to be one of the top players of his age group in the southeast, if not the entire country.

Tar Heel Illustrated first watched him live back in July at the Adidas National event in Birmingham. McNeil starred with the Garner Road 15U group, and word quickly moved throughout the Hoover Met Center about the gifted young underclassman.