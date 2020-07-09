TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Targets Back In AAU Action This Weekend

Slowly but surely, the summer basketball circuit is beginning to take form, as last weekend there was an event in Atlanta and this weekend the Big Shots AAU Myrtle Beach Live tips off in Myrtle Beach, SC.

This begins a series of weekend stages Thursday and concludes with the finals in early August. It will include games in Rock Hill, SC, and North Charleston, SC over the next few weeks.

Among the teams participating is Garner Road Basketball Club, which includes a few prospects North Carolina fans will want to follow. D’Marco Dunn, the No. 77 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2021, was offered by the Tar Heels in May and Lucas Taylor, a 2021 shooting guard from Heritage High School in Wake Forest, NC, has recently been in touch with the UNC staff. Will Felton, a forward who is transferring from Millbrook High School in Raleigh to Hargrave Military Academy for his senior season, visited UNC for a couple of games this past season.

It's uncertain if Felton will play and not all of the rosters for this weekend's event had been finalized at the time this was written, though THI has been told there could be a few surprise prospects playing in Myrtle Beach.

For Dunn, this is a great opportunity to continue building his reputation. He went from unranked in the Rivals150 to the No. 77 slot in the last rankings that came out a month ago. His offer sheet includes Arizona, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and earlier this week, Georgia offered. UNC offered him in mid-May.

It’s been nearly five months since Dunn competed, so he’s looking forward to getting out there.

“It’s been cool,” he told THI. “I’ve been working somehow this whole time. So it’s not and shouldn’t be too different.”

Taylor is rated the No. 130 overall prospect in the class. So this is a terrific opportunity for him as well.

“Definitely playing and competing against other guys which is what hasn’t been going on for a long time is gonna be great,” Taylor said. “Really excited to get out there and play. A lot of coaches hopefully will tune in sense they can’t see us in person right now. Just want to go out and play my game do what I do best.”

THI Director of Basketball Recruiting Clint Jackson says this is a big weekend and event for the UNC targets.

“This is a huge opportunity for these guys because there is such little opportunity to be seen and evaluated this spring and summer," THI Director of Basketball Recruiting CLint Jackson said. "These young prospects will be watched via live stream, which presents it’s own challenges, but its still the best avenue for evals.

"These college coaches have a plan on who they want to watch and they’ll collect their notes and meet as a staff afterwards. I know Coach Roy Williams is itching to watch some hoops as he’s usually out during this period.”

Events in Kissimmee, FL, and Alvin, TX, are also still scheduled and taking place this weekend.



