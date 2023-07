The football recruiting season has been full of action for the class of 2024 prospects. THI has been breaking down North Carolina's average player ranking for the past three seasons and now we are branching out to include all the Atlantic Coast Conference. This will be where we take a look at where all the ACC programs really stands in the current Rivals rankings.

And keep in mind, this is a different formula than what is used elsewhere. We go strictly by the Rivals points rating system.