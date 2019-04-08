TarHeelIllustrated.com

UNC & The Grad Transfer Market
North Carolina traditionally gets all of its recruiting done through the high school channels. It signs four and five-star talents and builds a team, doing a great job of cultivating culture, close...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news