Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-08 00:33:36 -0500') }} basketball Edit

UNC & The Grad Transfer Market

Z4zngo6xstzw6trjkeq1
Arkansas-Little Rock's Rayjon Tucker is one of a few graduate transfers UNC has been in contact with.
lrtrojans.com
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated.com
TarHeelIllustrated.com

North Carolina traditionally gets all of its recruiting done through the high school channels. It signs four and five-star talents and builds a team, doing a great job of cultivating culture, close...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}