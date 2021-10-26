Rivals recently unveiled its first 2024 basketball prospect rankings. As usual, it began with the list of the top-40 players and will be expanded later to 150.

Despite the amount of prospects being at a small number, Hubert Davis and his coaching staff already has familiarity with some who made the cut.

Tar Heel Illustrated can confirm three top-40 players that the coaches have been into see since the summer. One of the trop, Jarin Stevenson has an offer from UNC. To add to the intrigue, all three prospects are from the Carolinas.

Here is the closer look at what you need to know about each player including their offer sheets, scouting reports, and the latest on their recruitments: