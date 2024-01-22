As of this morning, January 22, five ACC teams are among the top 50 in the NET, with another at No. 51. Nine teams are Quad 1 opponents when at home.

Here is a quick look at UNC’s NET numbers:

*Quad ratings system:

-Q1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75

-Q2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135

-Q3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 135-240

-Q4: Home 161-353; Neutral 201-353; Away 241-353

*The Tar Heels are No. 7. They are 4-3 in Quad 1 games. The win at NC State has dropped to a Quad 2 game because the Wolfpack have fallen to No. 79.

*UNC is 3-0 in Quad 2 games,3-0 in Q3 ones, and 5-0 in Q4 games.

*Remaining Quad ratings for the rest of the Tar Heels’ schedule, based on today’s rankings:

-Wake (Q2)

-@ FSU (Q2)

-@ GT (Q2)

-Duke (Q1)

-Clemson (Q2)

-@Miami (Q1)

-@Syracuse (Q1)

-VT (Q2)

-@UVA (Q1)

-Miami (Q2)

-NC State (Q2)

-Notre Dame (Q4)

-@Duke (Q1)