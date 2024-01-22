UNC & The NET: Monday, January 22 Snap Shot
As of this morning, January 22, five ACC teams are among the top 50 in the NET, with another at No. 51. Nine teams are Quad 1 opponents when at home.
Here is a quick look at UNC’s NET numbers:
*Quad ratings system:
-Q1: Home 1-30; Neutral 1-50; Away 1-75
-Q2: Home 31-75; Neutral 51-100; Away 76-135
-Q3: Home 76-160; Neutral 101-200; Away 135-240
-Q4: Home 161-353; Neutral 201-353; Away 241-353
*The Tar Heels are No. 7. They are 4-3 in Quad 1 games. The win at NC State has dropped to a Quad 2 game because the Wolfpack have fallen to No. 79.
*UNC is 3-0 in Quad 2 games,3-0 in Q3 ones, and 5-0 in Q4 games.
*Remaining Quad ratings for the rest of the Tar Heels’ schedule, based on today’s rankings:
-Wake (Q2)
-@ FSU (Q2)
-@ GT (Q2)
-Duke (Q1)
-Clemson (Q2)
-@Miami (Q1)
-@Syracuse (Q1)
-VT (Q2)
-@UVA (Q1)
-Miami (Q2)
-NC State (Q2)
-Notre Dame (Q4)
-@Duke (Q1)
THI's Take:
UNC fans need to root for NC State to win enough to stay in the top 75 so the win in Raleigh counts in the Q1 department. Also, if Clemson can string together a bunch of wins, the home game versus the Tigers could also be a Q1 game.
To get a number one seed, open in Charlotte, and not have to go out to the West Region, the more Q1 wins the Heels stack up the better.