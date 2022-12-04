North Carolina is going to California and will face Oregon in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego on December 28.

This will be the first ever matchup between the Tar Heels and Ducks in football, and UNC’s first game in California since a loss at Cal to open the 2018 season.

"We're excited to be headed to the Holiday Bowl," said Carolina Coach Mack Brown. "We’ve been fortunate to play in a number of different bowl games and the Holiday Bowl ranks right up there with the best of them. The people at the Holiday Bowl do an outstanding job of making sure the participants have a first-class experience.

"Plus, this will be a new experience for our players and fans with this being Carolina’s first trip to San Diego for this game. I’d encourage everyone who can to head west, enjoy what San Diego has to offer, and support the young men in our football program one more time this season.

"We’re looking forward to diving into bowl practice next week and getting out to California for what will surely be a fun week of events and a great match-up with Oregon.”

The Tar Heels won the ACC’s Coastal Division but have lost three consecutive games and own a 9-4 record after falling to Clemson, 39-10, on Saturday night in the ACC championship game in Charlotte.

Oregon is 9-3 but as dropped two of its last three games, losses at home to Washington by three points and at Oregon State by four points. The Ducks are ranked No. 15 in the new AP poll released Sunday, and Carolina fell out after being ranked for the last six weeks.

Stay with THI for more information on the game.