UNC To Face South Carolina In Duke’s Mayo Bowl

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks last faced each other in Bank of America Stadium to open the 2019 season, which was Mack Brown’s first after returning to Chapel Hill. Carolina came frm behind to win 24-20.

The 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl marks the 20th Anniversary of the first bowl game to call the Carolinas home. The game has welcomed 944,065 fans to Charlotte since its inception, reached over 57 million television households, and produced an economic impact of over $280 million to the city and the surrounding region. The 2017 contest where Wake Forest defeated Texas A&M, 55-52, was selected by the Football Bowl Association 150th Anniversary Committee as the 16th greatest bowl game in college football history.

“We are delighted to welcome the University of North Carolina and University of South Carolina to the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Executive Director Danny Morrison. “This year’s game is very special for the Charlotte Sports Foundation. It marks the 20th anniversary of the game and is the second year overall, and first welcoming fans, with our partner Duke’s Mayonnaise. And we are delighted to feature the first ever bowl matchup between the schools. Both have strong, dedicated fan bases that have supported the teams all season. We look forward to hosting the Tar Heels and Gamecocks in Charlotte.”

This is the second year with Carolinas-founded Duke’s Mayonnaise as the title sponsor. The partnership with Duke’s Mayonnaise, a staple in southern recipes for over 100 years, was announced last summer.

“We are very excited to welcome North Carolina and South Carolina to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl,” said Joe Tuza, President of Condiments at Sauer Brands, owners of Duke’s Mayo. “After great seasons by both teams, this thrilling matchup will help Duke’s Mayo reach our goal of increasing our brand recognition throughout the country. But even more importantly, the game will provide an economic boost to the region, especially the hospitality and food service industries that continues to need support.”

This will be the 59th meeting between the two schools on the football field, and the first time playing each other in a bowl game. North Carolina leads the series 35-19-4. They have faced off in Charlotte twice to start the season, with the two games decided by a total of eight points. South Carolina won, 17-13, in 2015 while North Carolina won, 24-20, in 2019.

North Carolina is making its fifth appearance in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, and first since 2013. They are 1-3 in the bowl, losing to Boston College in 2004, West Virginia in 2008 and Pittsburgh in 2009 while beating Cincinnati in 2013. They are 4-5 overall at Bank of America Stadium.

“We’re thrilled that the great people with the Duke’s Mayo Bowl have invited us to participate in their game,” said Carolina head coach Mack Brown. “It’s one of the best bowl games in the country in one of the nation’s finest cities. It’s perfect for a large portion of our roster because their family and friends will easily be able to attend, and it’s another chance for our young men to play in front of our wonderful fans. In addition, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl."