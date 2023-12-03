North Carolina is headed to the same place where it began the 2023 football season to close the campaign, as the Tar Heels will face West Virginia in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 27.

UNC opened the campaign with a 31-17 victory over South Carolina, triggering a 6-0 start to the season. Carolina last played in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl two years ago when it lost to the Gamecocks.

The Tar Heels are one of 11 ACC teams playing in bowl games, though the announcement came well into Sunday evening, as several league members and the bowls haggled over who would play where. It was originally believed the Heels would play in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, FL, but when Florida State was snubbed from the College Football Playoff, the trickle-down effect sent some of the bowl placement process into chaos.

The Tar Heels will face a West Virginia team that is 8-4 and went 6-3 in the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers and Tar Heels have one common opponent, as WVU beat Pittsburgh in Morgantown, 17-6, and UNC beat the Panthers on the road 41-24.

"We’re excited to be headed to Charlotte to play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl," Carolina Coach Mack Brown said in a release by the school. "The good people with the Charlotte Sports Foundation do a great job with the game and all the events during the week. We’re looking forward to diving into bowl practice, heading to Charlotte, and taking on a tough West Virginia team later this month."

West Virginia also has wins over Texas Tech, at TCU, at UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, and at Baylor.

More about WVU: It is No. 27 nationally in total offense averaging 438.2 yards per game; is No. 3 in rushing offense at 234.3; 38th in scoring at 31.6; No. 70 in total defense allowing 384.2yards per contest; No. 47 in rushing defense (144.3); No. 82 in pass efficiency defense; and 75th in scoring defense giving up 27.5 points per game.