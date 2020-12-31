TarHeelIllustrated - UNC To Host Notre Dame Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Notre Dame at Pittsburgh men’s basketball game has been postponed. The game was scheduled to be played on Saturday, January 2, 2021. Notre Dame will instead travel to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina on the same date. The contest will tip at 4 p.m. on ACC Network.

The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Pittsburgh men’s basketball team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).



