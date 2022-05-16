Class of 2023 tight end Julien Randolph from Independence High School in Purcellville, VA, took a visit to Chapel Hill this weekend, and he had a terrific time, he tells THI. In fact, UNC sits in an excellent position wth Randolph.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pounder was offered by the Tar Heels on May 4 by tight ends coach John Lilly. The 3-star prospect has offers from Army, Miami, Richmond, and Vanderbilt.

THI caught up with Randolph on Sunday evening to get the latest about his trip to Chapel Hill: