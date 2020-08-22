Caleb Houstan may not be a name that is the most familiar yet to North Carolina fans who follow their team's basketball recruiting closely, but it's one that they definitely need to get to know.

In a recent interview with Tar Heel Illustrated, Rivals National Analyst Corey Evans indicated that Carolina could very well have been the early leader for Houstan, and currently has one of their best shots may be with him.

"I was told from a few sources that they are the team to beat for Houstan before Arizona, Duke, Oregon, and Gonzaga all offered him. That might change some things, " Evans said.

Houstan currently has offers from UNC, Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga, Michigan, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee, Arizona, Alabama, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Maryland, Seton Hall, and South Carolina. He also has interest from Michigan State, North Carolina State, Baylor, Kansas, Villanova, and Georgia.

To find out more about Houstan's game and his recruitment we went to Elias Sbiet, the Director of Scouting for North Pole Hoops. Sbiet is widely considered to be one of the foremost authority in the world on high school talent from Canada.