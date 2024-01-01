North Carolina won its only game last week beating Charleston Southern by 45 points, and as a result, the Tar Heels moved up in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

UNC went from ninth last week to No. 8 this week. The Tar Heels have played only four times since December 6, when they fell to Connecticut in New York City. Ten days later, they lost to Kentucky in Atlanta before taking care of Oklahoma in Charlotte on December 20. Then last Friday, Carolina waxed Charleston Southern in its final nonconference game of the season.

UNC senior guard RJ Davis became the first Tar Heel to ever score 20 points, hand out 10 assists with no turnovers, and register five steals all in the same game in the win over the Buccaneers.

He became the first Tar Heel to score at least 20 points in eight straight games since UNC legend Tyler Hansbrough did it in the 2008-09 season.

The guard from White Plains, NY, also passed J.R. Reid for 30th all-time at Carolina in scoring, and Dexter Strickland for 24th all-time in assists. He now has 1,563 points and 347 assists.

Davis leads the Tar Heels (9-3, 1-0 ACC) averaging 21.6 points per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from 3-point range.

Carolina visiis Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.

AP Top 25.