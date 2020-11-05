TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Updates Basketball Ticket, Arena Capacity For This Season

Dear Tar Heel Family,

We hope this note finds you and your loved ones safe and well. It's hard to believe it is already November! We want to thank you again for your continued support of our student-athletes, coaches and staff, and university through these tumultuous times.

It has been truly special to watch our students continue to compete and succeed. In the classroom, each of our teams posted above a 3.1 GPA for the Spring semester, and have remained on a strong academic pace this Fall. In competition, our Fall sports continue to win as well, with football ranked No. 24 in the coaches poll, field hockey and men's and women's soccer preparing to compete for ACC Tournament championships, volleyball finishing 6-2 in the Fall and cross country showing strong results at the ACC Championships.

We are excited about the Winter sports seasons to come, and we continue to wait for basketball schedules to be released by the ACC. Both of our basketball teams have been practicing hard to prepare for the upcoming season, and they are going to be a joy to watch. We know many of you hope to be able to cheer them on in person; however, similar to our football ticket sales plan, we are preparing for multiple scenarios. As we prepare, please know that we continue to work with University and state officials and health experts to determine the appropriate level of capacity during COVID-19. Here's what we know, as of now:

Fan capacity at the Smith Center and Carmichael Arena will be reduced. Although the state of North Carolina is currently allowing universities across our state with large-capacity outdoor stadiums (more than 10,000 seats) to have up to 7 percent capacity for games, we are awaiting an update about capacity allowances at indoor venues. Similar to our football procedures, our first priority will be allowing family members of student-athletes and coaches into our arenas. If increased capacity is allowed, we will work to include as many Carolina fans as possible, including Carolina students, Rams Club members, faculty and staff and corporate sponsors.

Carolina Athletics will not distribute tickets in a season ticket format this season. Reduced capacity means that ticket availability and seat locations will be changed for fans at the Smith Center and Carmichael Arena to accommodate physical distancing. As a result, an online request system will be used to offer all ticket opportunities in 2020-21. The Carolina Ticket Office will send information about how to request tickets as soon as we receive capacity guidance. Rams Club priority will continue to drive access and seat assignments. Your decision to purchase individual game tickets in 2020-21 will not affect your season ticket priority in 2021-22.

All tickets will move to a mobile/digital platform this season. By using digital ticketing exclusively, Carolina Athletics can offer contact-free entry to our home games and accommodate the necessary quick turnaround for ticket distribution.

We are disappointed that we may not be able to see all of you at the Smith Center and Carmichael Arena, but the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and you – our dedicated Carolina community – remains our top priority. We will be in touch as soon as we can with updates and additional opportunities to support our teams in creative ways.

Thank you for your continued support, feedback and well wishes. We continue to face challenges, but we are proud that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members are facing those challenges with championship resilience. We couldn't do it without you. #TogetherWeWin.

Go Heels!

Sincerely,

Bubba Cunningham

Director of Athletics





John Montgomery

Rams Club Executive Director







