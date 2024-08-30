MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Max Johnson was starting to get into a groove, Mack Brown said after midnight passed in the Upper Midwest.

But then North Carolina’s quarterback suffered what appeared to be a serious injury, as he was crunched by Minnesota’s Justin Walley. It looked like a knee injury, but Brown told Inside Carolina he thought it was Johnson’s hip.

Either way, UNC didn’t have much information on Johnson as the team was leaving Huntington Bank Stadium following their 19-17 victory over the Golden Gophers.

“We're not sure how badly he's hurt,” Brown said. “He's at the hospital with his parents, and we will wait. He's in our thoughts and prayers for sure, and if we hear something, we will let you know.”

Johnson was just 4-for-10 with 28 yards and an interception that eventually led to a Minnesota touchdown as the Tar Heels trailed 14-7 at halftime.

But Johnson connected on his first five attempts of the third quarter, pushing his streak to seven straight completions, and led the Tar Heels on a 17-play scoring drive that ended with a field goal by Noah Burnette.

Yet, with 3:02 left in the third quarter and the Heels trailing 14-13, Johnson went down and stayed there for some time. Teammates gathered in groups praying together, and at one point, 14 surrounded Johnson. Defensive standout Kaimon Rucker kneeled in front of Johnson touching him and praying.

Johnson was carted off the field and went to the hospital.

Brown was also standing with Johnson, but didn’t speak much with him.

"He was in such pain, I couldn't,” Carolina’s coach said. “I mean, we all were trying to talk to him, but he was really in pain. So, we were just trying to pick him up and I was so proud of those kids, they all came over and they were all patting him on the leg, and saying, 'were proud of you.' But he was just in a little bit of shock and trying to figure it all out himself.”

Johnson was 12-for-19 with 71 yards on the night.

A UNC team spokesman said before the team left they hoped to have information to release Friday afternoon.