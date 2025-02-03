UNC Was a 'No Brainer' for 2027 WR Skylar Robinson

On Saturday, 2027 ATH Skylar Robinson became the first member of North Carolina's recruiting class, as he pledged to Bill Belichick and the Tar Heels. Robinson is a two-way prospect out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA, and the younger brother of current UNC receiver Jason Robinson. After announcing his commitment, Robinson briefly spoke with THI about why he chose the Tar Heels and the excitement about one day sharing the field with his brother.

Advertisement

THI: So, why UNC and what won you over so much that you made such a quick decision since being offered on Wednesday? ROBINSON: "Well, it was a no brainer for me, honestly. The staff and foundation for me being assembled together is really really important, the great support of the program and education. Also with my big brothers Jason and Khmori (House) and Peyton (Waters) helped a lot.

THI: Speaking of your brother Jason, how does it feel to get the chance to play at the college level with him? ROBINSON: "It feels so good. It’s unreal. He’s such a major part of my support system and plays a huge role in helping me navigate being a better player for the next level."