The City of Palms Classic is one of the very elite annual high school tournaments in the country. This season was no different. A large contingent of some of the top players and teams in the country were again on hand. Tar Heel fans are familiar with recruits like Boogie Fland and Elliot Cadeau who were front and center.

There is a new name that North Carolina assistant coach, Jeff Lebo, was in the Sunshine State Tuesday to see.



Tyler Jackson out of Baltimore, Maryland is the 37th-ranked player in the 2025 class. The 6-foot-2 sophomore guard is already a stalwart on a young and talented St. Frances Academy team.

It is a safe bet that Lebo came away impressed. Despite the 60-57 loss to The Patrick School out of New Jersey, Jackson led all scorers with 27 points. He was 10 of 18 from the field, and he solidified himself as a marksman by making 5 of 9 three-point attempts. Jackson also cemented a defensive reputation with four steals.

Through the first two games of the tournament, Jackson averaged 26.5 points. He also hit eight three, and shot 47 percent from deep.