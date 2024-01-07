North Carolina’s newcomers for the recruiting class of 2024 are now mostly on campus in Chapel Hill, as Sunday was move-in day for 21 players. Spring semester classes begin Wednesday, so the early enrollees will have a few days to acclimate, and soon the offseason workout regimen will begin with the other returning Tar Heels that finished this past season 8-5 overall, 4-4 in the ACC, and lost the Duke’s Mayo Bowl to West Virginia. Eleven of the early enrollees are offensive players, ten are defensive players. Twenty were in high school this past fall, and one was in junior college. One newcomer, Timothy Lawson, is injured and enrolled early to have better care in rehabbing to get healthy. The breakdown by position: Defensive Back 6; Offensive Line 4; Wide Receiver 3; Defensive End 2; Tight End 2; Quarterback 1; Running Back 1; Linebacker 1; Defensive Line (interior) 0. UNC signed 27 prospects on December 20, and the other six will enroll in June. Here is the list of the 21 early enrollees with bios and information:

OFFENSE

Advertisement

• Ranked as the nation’s 34th-best QB by Rivals and the No. 136 player in Florida by On3 • Named a team captain • Threw for 2,850 yards and 26 TDs as a senior at Cardinal Gibbons • The 2,850 passing yards rank second on Cardinal Gibbons single-season list and the 26 TDs rank third • Saw action in 11 games as a junior, throwing for 721 yards and nine TDs • Also competed in track and field

• Ranked as the nation’s 18th-best running back and the No. 45 player in Florida by Rivals • A member of the ESPN 300 • An Under Armour All-American • A three-time state champion • A four-year letterman who tallied 4,936 yards and 56 TDs as a prepster • Averaged 8.3 yards per carry over his career • Ran for 1,047 yards and 14 TDs on 87 carries (12 ypc) as a senior • Led Chaminade-Madonna to a 14-0 season and a state championship • Posted 1,251 rushing yards and 19 TDs as a junior • Led his team to a 13-1 record and a state title • Notched 1,876 rushing yards and 17 TDs on 262 carries (7.2 ypc) as a sophomore • Tabbed a Sophomore All-American by MaxPreps • Named 5A-Independent Offensive Player of the Year • Contributed to a 12-1 record and a state title • Added 762 yards and six TDs a freshman

• Ranked as the nation’s 259th-best player, the No. 43 wide receiver and the No. 9 player in North Carolina by On3 • An All-American Bowl invitee • A three-time all-state and all-conference selection • A three-time state champion • A two-time team captain • Posted 173 receptions for 2,934 yards and 37 TDs during his three-year prep career • Notched 66 receptions for 1,195 yards and 15 TDs as a senior • Averaged 108.6 receiving yards per game and threw two TD passes • Caught 62 passes for 1,088 yards and 14 TDs as a junior • Tallied 45 receptions for 651 yards and eight TDs as a sophomore

• Ranked as the nation’s 58th-best wide receiver by On3 and the No. 14 player in North Carolina by 247Sports • A U.S. Army All-American Bowl invitee • A Shrine Bowl participant • An all-state and all-conference performer • Tallied 160 catches for 3,167 yards and 40 TDs • Finished his career with 4,543 all-purpose yards and 49 total TDs • Posted 61 catches for 1,276 yards and 17 TDs to go with 1,914 all-purpose yards and 21 total TDs as a senior • Named to the all-Big South 3A team • Notched 61 catches for 1,344 yards and 18 TDs, while amassing 1,987 all-purpose yards and 21 total TDs as a junior • Caught 30 passes for 350 yards and three TDs as a sophomore • Had eight catches for 197 yards and two TDs as a freshman in a Covid shortened season • Also played baseball, earning all-conference honors • A member of the National Honor Society and the Beta Club

• Ranked as the nation’s 20th-best tight end and the No. 44 player in Florida by On3 • A two-time all-state, all-region, all-area and all-district performer • A two-year team captain • Posted 57 receptions for 809 yards and four TDs over his final two prep seasons as a junior and sophomore • Missed most of his senior season due to injury • Tallied 32 receptions for 469 yards and a TD as a junior • Notched 23 receptions for 298 yards and three TDs as a sophomore • Also played baseball as a pitcher and first baseman and was a team captain • A three-year member of the leadership council • A four-year honor student and Dean’s List member

• A three-time all-conference and two-time all-area performer • Tallied 175 receptions for 2,825 yards and 33 TDs over his four-year prep career • Also had three INTs and a forced fumble on defense • Notched 63 receptions for 1,067 yards and 14 TDs as a senior • Caught 65 passes for 1,034 yards and 12 TDs as a junior • Posted 44 receptions for 682 yards and seven TDs as a sophomore • Added three receptions for 42 yards as a freshman • Also played basketball • A member of the Deca Club and the Spanish Honors Society



• Ranked as the nation’s ninth-best tight end and the No. 12 player in New Jersey by ESPN • An all-state, three-time all-conference and two-time all-county selection •Led Rutherford to back-to-back 10-1 seasons and three consecutive NJIC titles • Posted 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 TDs on offense, while tallying 139 tackles, 17 sacks, and 31 TFL on defense during his prep career • Named USA Today All-New Jersey and Jersey Sports Zone All-Zone Public Team as a senior • Caught 24 passes for 654 yards and nine TDs to go along with 13 carries for 49 yards and five TDs • Tallied 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 22 TFL, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and two INTs, returning one for a TD • Notched 35 receptions for 776 yards and 13 TDs as a junior • Added 26 tackles, 4.5 sacks, nine TFL, two forced fumbles and an INT return for a TD • Posted 26 receptions for 393 yards and five TDs during his first two prep seasons • Also competed in basketball, track and field and lacrosse • Earned all-conference honors in the discus and javelin • Earned Max Honors academically as a junior and senior • A three-time winner of the Board of Education Award

• Ranked as the nation’s 49th-best interior offensive lineman and the No. 49 player in North Carolina by ESPN • Named a team captain • An all-state, all-area and all-conference performer • Only allowed one sack during his three-year prep career • Led a West Forsyth offense that averaged 394 yards per game as a senior • Didn’t allow a sack en route to first-team All-Northwest honors as a junior • Started at left tackle as a sophomore • Also wrestled as a heavyweight for two years

• Ranked as the nation’s 52nd-best interior offensive lineman and the No. 17 player in North Carolina by Rivals • A four-time all-conference, three-time all-county and two-time all-region performer • A Shrine Bowl selection • A four-year starter along the offensive line • Finished his career with a 93.5% blocking grade and 232 pancakes, while only allowing four sacks • Averaged 6.3 pancakes per game as a senior with a 95% blocking grade • Posted 5.5 pancakes per game with a 92% blocking grade as a junior • Also played basketball and baseball • A four-time academic all-conference performer • A member of the theatre dance group

• Ranked as the nation’s 191st-best overall player, the No. 17 offensive tackle and the No. 25 player in Georgia by 247Sports • An all-state, three-time all-region and three-time all-county selection • A preseason all-state selection prior to his senior year • A Georgia Elite Classic All Star Game participant as a junior • Played in the GACA Sophomore All Star Game • Also competed in track and field, basketball and lacrosse • Earned an Academic Letter at Creekview • Participated in the Grizzly Growth Football Bible Study

• Ranked as 28th-best offensive lineman and the No. 69 player in Georgia by ESPN • An all-state, all-region and all-county performer • Led Mill Creek to a 12-1 record and the third round of the playoffs as a senior • Played 433 snaps earning an 88% blocking grade, while posting 36 pancakes • Helped Mill Creek to the 7A state championship as a junior • Earned first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors • Played 751 snaps earning an 87% blocking grade with 46 pancakes • Tabbed first-team all-region and all-county as a sophomore • Played 666 snaps with an 82% blocking grade and 20 pancakes • Claimed all-region honors as a freshman • Also competed in basketball and track and field • Was a state qualifier in the shot put • A four-year Honor Roll student and Scholar-Athlete • A member of the Gwinnett Student Leadership Council • Participated in the Gen50 Community Service program • Served at Camp Amplify as a counselor for underprivileged kids • Volunteered for Special Olympics events

DEFENSE

• Ranked as the nation’s 52nd-best edge and the No. 22 player in Tennessee by 247Sports • An all-state and two-time all-region selection • Invited to play in both the East-West All-Star Game and the Liberty Bowl All-Star Game • A two-time team captain • Posted 103 tackles, 18 sacks and 46 TFL over his three prep seasons • Tallied 45 tackles, nine sacks, 21 TFL, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal as a senior • Notched 46 tackles, nine sacks, 23 TFL and three forced fumbles as a junior • Added 12 tackles and two TFL as a sophomore • Coached by former Tar Heel Gene Robinson.

• Ranked as the nation’s 22nd-best edge and the No. 15 player in North Carolina by Rivals • An all-state and all-conference performer • Named a team captain • Tallied 206 tackles, 46 sacks and 86 TFL over his final three prep seasons • Posted 83 tackles, 15 sacks, 21 TFL, three forced fumbles and two blocked punts as a senior • Named Big South 3A Defensive Player of the Year • Collected 73 tackles, 23 sacks, 36 TFL, an INT he returned for a TD and two forced fumbles as a junior • Added 50 tackles, eight sacks and 19 TFL as a sophomore • Also played basketball • An AB Honor Roll student

• Ranked as the nation’s 17th-best linebacker and the No. 43 player in Georgia by Rivals • A three-year varsity player who posted 383 tackles, 15 sacks, 36 TFL, six INTs and five forced fumbles as a prepster • An all-state selection and two-time region defensive player of the year • Tallied 151 tackles, eight sacks, 20 TFL, two INTs and two forced fumbles as a senior • Led Walton to a 14-1 record, a region championship and a berth in the state championship game • Tabbed the region 5-7A Defensive Player of the Year • A member of the Butkus Award watch list for the nation’s top high school linebacker • Notched 128 tackles, five sacks, 11 TFL and an INT as a junior • Was a Georgia Coaches and Atlanta Journal-Constitution 7A all-state selection • Tabbed the 5-7A Defensive Player of the Year • Named first-team all-county • Recorded 104 tackles, two sacks, five TFL, three INTs and three forced fumbles as a sophomore

• Ranked as the nation’s 175th-best player, the No. 13 safety and the 20th-best player in Georgia by 247Sports • A versatile athlete who returned two INTs for TDs, caught four TD passes, returned two punts for TDs and blocked six kicks during his final two prep seasons • Posted 102 tackles, three INTs and 22 PBU over that span • Led Mill Creek to a 12-1 record and the third round of the playoffs as a senior • Recorded 47 tackles, three INTs, two INT returns for TDs, nine PBU and two forced fumbles, while posting 387 receiving yards and 4 TDS • Helped Mill Creek to the 7A state championship as a junior • Had 55 tackles and 13 PBU to go along with four blocked kicks and two punt return TDs • Also competed in track and field • A six-time Junior Olympic medalist • School record holder in the 200 and 400 meters

• Ranked as the nation’s 53rd-best player, the No. 4 safety and the second-best player in North Carolina by On3 • A two-time all-state and four-year all-conference honoree • Tabbed the conference player of the year • A two-time team captain •A versatile two-way athlete who tallied 13 INTs and 31 total TDs during his three prep seasons • Posted 37 tackles, two INTs, a PBU and a forced fumble he returned for a TD, while scoring 22 total TDs as a senior •Notched seven INTs, three of which were returned for TDs, and nine total TDs as a junior • Added four INTs as a sophomore • Also an All-American in track and field • A four-year academic all-conference performer

• Ranked as the nation’s 86th-best player, the seventh-best cornerback and the No. 12 player in Georgia by Rivals • Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game • A two-time first-team all-region 8-7A performer • Named a team captain • Is a two-time 6A state champion • Posted 36 tackles, three TFL, an INT and a PBU as a senior, earning all-region honors • A preseason all-state selection •Tabbed first-team all-region 8-7A as a junior • Also caught 23 passes for 302 yards and five TDs • Also competed in basketball and track and field

• Ranked as the nation’s 52nd-best safety and the No. 92 player in Florida by On3 • A member of the Orlando Sentinel Super 60 and All-Metro list • A Cure Bowl Classic selection • Named a team captain • Led Olympia to a district championship • Posted 97 tackles, 12 INTs, 31 PBU and two forced fumbles over his three prep seasons • Tallied 33 tackles, four INTs, nine PBU and a forced fumble as a senior • Notched 37 tackles, two INTs, seven PBU and forced fumble as a junior • Also returned a punt for a TD and blocked two punts • Added 20 tackles, six INTs and 16 PBU as a sophomore • Also participated in track and field, running the 100, 200, 400 and relays • Was a region champion and state finalist • An AB Honor Roll student and a member of the Student Body Government

· An all-state and four-time all-conference performer · Carolinas Athletic Association player of the year · Tabbed the No. 2 player in the Asheville Citizen Times and Hendersonville Times News Elite Eight · Started prep career as a quarterback before switching to cornerback and wide receiver as a junior and senior · Tallied 72 tackles, six INTs and 22 PBU on defense, while posting 987 receiving yards and 10 TDs, 592 rushing yards and 11 TDs, and 1,566 passing yards and 22 TDs as a prepster · Earned NCISAA Division I all-state honors at cornerback as a senior · Posted 38 tackles, three INTs and 15 PBU, while adding 228 receiving yards and four TDs · Notched 34 tackles, three INTs and seven PBU as a junior · Tallied 779 receiving yards and eight TDs that year · Also competed in basketball and baseball · An all-academic team member



• Ranked as the nation’s 146th-best overall player, the No. 19 cornerback and the No. 23 player in Georgia by Rivals • Invited to the Under Armour All-American Game • Tallied 75 tackles, a sack, four TFL, eight INTs and six PBU over his final two prep seasons • Posted 37 tackles, a sack, two TFL, five INTs and four PBU as a senior • Led Gainesville to a 12-1 record, a region championship and berth in the quarterfinals of the state playoffs • Was a preseason 6A all-state selection • Notched 38 tackles, two TFL, three INTs and two PBU as a junior • Helped Gainesville to 14-1 record, a region championship and a trip to the state championship game • An Honor Roll student

JC Transfer Tyrane Stewart