UNC WR Craft to Step Away Due to Rare Cancer

Tylee Craft - (UNC Football)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

North Carolina junior wide receiver Tylee Craft is stepping away from football after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Craft, who is 6-feet-4 and weighs 192 pounds attended Sumter (SC) High School and has played in 11 games. As a wide receiver, he saw action against Virginia Tech, Georgia State, Duke, and Wofford in 2021. Craft also played on multiple special-teams units at UNC, getting on to the field for 23 plays during his Carolina career.

UNC Coach Mack Brown will meet with the media next Tuesday for a scheduled spring football press conference, where he will discuss more at length Craft's situation .

Below is a tweet that Craft posted on Wednesday afternoon.

