North Carolina will be without sophomore wide receiver Kobe Paysour for possibly the rest of the 2023 season,multiple sources have confirmed to THI. An announcement he is out indeifinitely will be made before kickoff of the Tar Heels' game tonight versus Miami.

According to multiple sources, Paysour suffered a broken foot in practice earlier in the week and immediately had surgery. Initially, the prognosis is he will miss 6-12 weeks, but that remains uncertain until the doctors see how the foot is healing.

Paysour is third on the Tar Heels with 22 receptions for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He’s coming off a three-catch, 100-yard performance in a 40-7 win over Syracuse. Paysour had seven catches in Carolina’s opening win over South Carolina, and eight more the next week in a win over Appalachian State.

One of his receptions against the Orange was a ball that was thrown slightly behind him, he tipped it forward to himself, snared it, and raced to the end zone for a 77-yard score.

“Golly, he saved me,” UNC quarterback Drake Maye said about Paysour’s play. “What a play. It should be on SportsCenter.”

Paysour moved outside from the slot for the last three contests because Nate McCollum entered the lineup and is playing primarily slot.

Paysour caught 29 passes for 324 yards and four scores a year ago.