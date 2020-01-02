ORLANDO, FL – This time next year, Desmond Evans will be completing his first season as a North Carolina Tar Heel, but right now, the 4-star defensive end from Sanford, NC, is getting ready to play in Thursday’s Under Armour All-America game at Camping World Stadium.

THI caught up with Evans this week as he prepares for his last high school football game to discuss the Tar Heels, the incoming class and getting ready to play for Mack Brown’s program.

At 6-foor-6 and 240 pounds, Evans is rated the No. 47 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2020, including the No. 2 player at his position. He’s rated the No. 2 prospect in the state of North Carolina, too.

Evans committed to play for the Tar Heels on Oct. 18 in an announcement at Lee County High School.

The Under Armour All-American game is Thursday night at 6 pm and will air on ESPN2.

Here is a transcript of what he had to say: