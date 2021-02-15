TarHeelIllustrated - Unpredictability Of Current Times Affecting Tar Heels

Following North Carolina’s 60-48 loss at Virginia on Saturday night, freshman guard RJ Davis was asked how frustrated he was upon hearing Tuesday night’s game against Virginia Tech had been postponed. Davis, who had only been off the John Paul Jones Arena court for less than an hour at that point, answered the question as honestly as he could. “Actually, I didn't know the game was canceled, but that's frustrating,” Davis said. “Obviously after a loss, you want to be ready and make a turnaround, come out with a W, but it's the world we live in today.” Hearing that Davis did not know about the postponement wasn’t necessarily a surprise as it wasn’t officially announced until around 4:45 pm on Saturday, which was just over an hour before the UVA game tipped off at 6. But it perfectly illustrated just how unpredictable the season has been for UNC and college basketball as a whole. The Virginia Tech game is the fourth ACC postponement the Tar Heels have had to endure this season, with the Syracuse game the only one that has been rescheduled and played so far. The other three postponed contests against Clemson, Miami and most recently Virginia Tech, all of which were supposed to be played in Chapel Hill, have yet been rescheduled.

The Tar Heels have pleyed just three games since January 26. (ACC Media)

As a result, players and coaches are understandably affected by the amount of uncertainty around if and when games will be played this season, especially a young team like UNC, which fields seven freshmen on its roster. Even a Hall of Fame coach with over 30 years of experience like Roy Williams has struggled to adjust and develop a routine during these unprecedented times. “It’s hard to get rhythm, it’s hard to get into a routine, it's hard to get into what everybody's accustomed to,” Williams said during Monday’s ACC conference call. “And with seven of our top guys freshmen, they don't have any idea what's going to happen from one (day) to the next.” It isn’t just Williams or the freshmen who are struggling, either. Williams has also noticed just how much his team as a whole continues to be affected by it all. “I had one of my guys, an assistant AD, walk down at practice and I went over just to say hello during the water break and then turned around and started walking back over to the team and they're worried about what I'm going to tell them,” Williams said. “So, it's unusual situations we're all in.” With two postponements in less than a week, Williams and his staff have been forced to change how they practice, too, which can have an adverse effect on the team.



Williams has tried to get all he can out of practice during this time of uncertainty. (Iowa Athletics)