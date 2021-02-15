TarHeelIllustrated - Unpredictability Of Current Times Affecting Tar Heels

Unpredictability Of Current Times Affecting Tar Heels
Following North Carolina’s 60-48 loss at Virginia on Saturday night, freshman guard RJ Davis was asked how frustrated he was upon hearing Tuesday night’s game against Virginia Tech had been postponed.
Davis, who had only been off the John Paul Jones Arena court for less than an hour at that point, answered the question as honestly as he could.
“Actually, I didn't know the game was canceled, but that's frustrating,” Davis said. “Obviously after a loss, you want to be ready and make a turnaround, come out with a W, but it's the world we live in today.”
Hearing that Davis did not know about the postponement wasn’t necessarily a surprise as it wasn’t officially announced until around 4:45 pm on Saturday, which was just over an hour before the UVA game tipped off at 6. But it perfectly illustrated just how unpredictable the season has been for UNC and college basketball as a whole.
The Virginia Tech game is the fourth ACC postponement the Tar Heels have had to endure this season, with the Syracuse game the only one that has been rescheduled and played so far. The other three postponed contests against Clemson, Miami and most recently Virginia Tech, all of which were supposed to be played in Chapel Hill, have yet been rescheduled.
As a result, players and coaches are understandably affected by the amount of uncertainty around if and when games will be played this season, especially a young team like UNC, which fields seven freshmen on its roster.
Even a Hall of Fame coach with over 30 years of experience like Roy Williams has struggled to adjust and develop a routine during these unprecedented times.
“It’s hard to get rhythm, it’s hard to get into a routine, it's hard to get into what everybody's accustomed to,” Williams said during Monday’s ACC conference call. “And with seven of our top guys freshmen, they don't have any idea what's going to happen from one (day) to the next.”
It isn’t just Williams or the freshmen who are struggling, either. Williams has also noticed just how much his team as a whole continues to be affected by it all.
“I had one of my guys, an assistant AD, walk down at practice and I went over just to say hello during the water break and then turned around and started walking back over to the team and they're worried about what I'm going to tell them,” Williams said. “So, it's unusual situations we're all in.”
With two postponements in less than a week, Williams and his staff have been forced to change how they practice, too, which can have an adverse effect on the team.
“You have to be more creative in practice because practice should be work, trying to get better,” Williams said. “You don't get better just laughing and sitting around, so we go to practice and we try to work. You can't practice five, six, seven days in a row this time of year because you're also a little beat up because it's a long, long season, so there's plenty of adjustments.”
While Williams knows other programs across the country have had more games cancelled than Carolina has this season, the stop-and-start nature of college basketball in 2021 is something he and his players will continue to struggle with from now until the final game of the year.
“There’s been a lot of programs worse than us that, all of a sudden, you lose a game, and that has not happened in the past,” Williams said. “So, that part is difficult and it's just not something that the kids were expecting. And several teams around our league have a lot of injuries and now, if a guy starts sneezing, you put him on pause until you can get two more tests just because you heard him sneeze. So, it's difficult times."