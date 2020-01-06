RALEIGH – Even though the North Carolina basketball fans consider it old news that Day’Ron Sharpe and Puff Johnson will be Tar Heels next season, their games don’t stop evolving every month. With Sharpe now spending a year under the tutelage of Kevin Boyle at Montverde Academy, there have been some enhancements to his skill set. And the 6-foot-7 Johnson is spending his senior season at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona, playing alongside a plethora of high-major athletes, he’s found his niche as well. Tar Heel Illustrated was on-site last weekend at the John Wall Holiday Invitational where we got to see Sharpe and Johnson in action and got a chance to refresh our scouting reports on the two signees.



Sharpe Enhancements

*First things first, the 6-10, 245 pounder is in better shape. Coach Boyle mentioned that his star center has lost some fat and replaced it with additional muscle fiber. *The big man from eastern North Carolina has evolved as a rim runner. While he was never a plodder by any means, Sharpe sprinted the floor and got from one baseline to the other as fast as the smaller guards. *He also showed better on switches used his quicker feet to stay strong on defensive switches and when isolated in clear outs.



Puff The Magic Sniper

*Look, Johnson won’t jump off of the page as an athlete or slasher. But his efficiency is incredible. His mere presence opens the floor for others because the defense must know where he is at all times. The southpaw sniper likes to sneak around and be ready to catch and shoot at all times. And he’s an accurate marksman.

*Offensive rebounding is also a noticeable improvement for the skilled wing forward. He uses his lengthy arms and slender frame to slip inside and he rebounds his area quite well, and can snag some out of area ones as well. *Johnson is a weapon offensively because he can shoot from anywhere inside of 26-feet and he gets his shot off very quickly with little space. He’s the perfect ancillary weapon if you pair him with a dominant big man and some slashing playmakers



Sharpe, Johnson ISO VIdeos Below