CHAPEL HILL – With a week before North Carolina’s first spring football game in Mack Brown’s second run with the Tar Heels still a week away and most of the sports world focused on the Final Four, which doesn’t involve UNC, this has still been a big weekend for Carolina football.

First, UNC’s high school coaches’ clinic has been ongoing, drawing more than 300 coaches, which is certainly a significant figure. And one of the reasons they turned out in such a high numbers was to see former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer, who is spending the weekend in Chapel Hill.

In addition to his time working in the clinic, Meyer has been around the current Tar Heels, which included an hour-long motivational speech Friday and his presence at Saturday morning’s practice. As for his message, it’s certainly resonating.

“It was all about brotherhood, that’s all it was about,” rising sophomore defensive back DeAndre Hollins said, following Saturday’s practice at the new indoor facility.

“He said a lot more than that, but that’s the main message: Play for the person in front of you, put somebody in front of you and play for that person. Put your brothers first, put your mom first, put your team first.”

Senior offensive lineman Charlie Heck doubled down on Hollins’ description of what Meyer emphasized.

“It was super cool being able to hear from another legendary coach,” Heck said. “His message was creating a team that will put others in front of yourselves and playing for your brother.”

In 17 seasons as a head coach at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State, Meyer went 187-32 winning two national championships with the Gators and one with the Buckeyes. He also led Utah to a top five finish in 2004. Twelve of Meyer’s teams won at least 10 games and his worst season was 8-5 at Florida in 2010.