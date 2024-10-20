Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA, was once a true house of horrors for North Carolina’s football program.

From 1983-2008, the Tar Heels left the land of Thomas Jefferson licking their wounds each time. Some were downright painful. Some were embarrassing. And some were simply the byproduct of the George Welsh says at Virginia and the Tar Heels sliding over a cliff following Mack Brown’s departure in 1997.

So, with the Tar Heels headed to UVA this weekend in a renewal of the series long dubbed “The South’s Oldest Rivalry,” that stretch of futility still rests in the backs of some Carolina minds.

A UNC team riding a four-game losing streak heading to Scott Stadium, and a natural reaction by fans with some tread under their tires is something like, “Oh no. you know how things go up there.”

Like in 1991 when UNC lost 14-9, a punt that caromed off a Carolina returner giving UVA the ball. The blown 17-3 lead in 1996 that remains the most devastating loss in program history. The 56-24 ugliness from 2004. A Wahoos overtime win in 2008. The 24-22 loss to a backup QB in 1985. And. So. Much. More.

Yet, the Tar Heels long ago extinguished the curse of Monticello having won five of their last seven trips up north. In fact, the average score in Carolina’s victories in this span is 35-14.4. The Heels have left no doubt about it, except for a 28-27 win in 2014.