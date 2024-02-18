Salmin, who recorded 1,107 yards and 16 touchdowns on 53 receptions (20.89 yards per catch) for the Wolverines during a breakout sophomore season, is running track to improve his speed during the offseason, all while he begins to take visits and learn more about Carolina and other major programs targeting his services across the area.

Salmin earned his first offer from West Virginia in December, but it wasn’t until Wednesday when his recruitment began to blow up, with rivals Duke and Virginia also offering him on the same day as UNC.

Connor Salmin is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound class of 2026 wide receiver and defensive back from Woodgrove High School in Purcellville, VA, 50 miles northwest of Washington, DC, that is being recruited by North Carolina.

THI: What is your reaction to earning the big offer from UNC?

SALMIN: “I was in a state of shock, really. I wasn’t expecting it when I got the phone call, but it was awesome. It was the greatest feeling ever. I just appreciate it so much, especially considering all of the hard work I’ve put in. There are coaches who believe in me and truly see that I have the potential to be a good football player. It’s great.”

THI: Tell me a little bit more about how the offer went down from Carolina.

SALMIN: “I was in the middle of weightlifting (Wednesday morning), and my head coach, (Derek) Barlow, was saying that (UNC) watched my film and was talking about it, and that they would like to offer me.”

THI: Do you have any early thoughts on your potential new position coach Lonnie Galloway?

SALMIN: “He seems like a very nice guy. I would love to get to know him more and play for him in the future.”

THI: With several recent Tar Heels at the wide receiver position playing on Sundays, what attracts you not only about the potential to be developed by Lonnie Galloway, but the pedigree of success at the position at Carolina?

SALMIN: “It’s an honor that a coach like that sees the potential in me and wants to guide and teach me into becoming a better player. This is something I could have never dreamed of before.”

THI: What makes you excited to potentially play for Lonnie Galloway?

SALMIN: “Just seeing some of the receivers that (Galloway) has developed and coached in the past. He’s been doing this for a long time and made a lot of people better overall players. It’s just impressive to think that he wants to help me grow as a player and a person.”

THI: What are your thoughts on potentially being able to play in a big-time, Power 4 environment at Kenan Stadium if you were to sign to Carolina?

SALMIN: “The environment looks awesome. It would be a crazy place to play a football game.”

THI: Do academics play a factor in your final decision, and how does potentially earning a world-class education from UNC play a factor into your final decision?

SALMIN: “It definitely does, because at the end of the day, education is very important to life after football. Football always comes to an end, and just having opportunities after it’s over is important. (Earning) a great education is very important to me.”

THI: What are your thoughts on Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown’s accomplishments at both Texas and North Carolina?

SALMIN: “It’s really cool just to be able to sit back and look at that. It’s an honor for Brown and other coaches with big accomplishments like that to look at me and see that I have potential. It’s just amazing.”