TarHeelIllustrated - VA OLB Trevion Stevenson Commits To UNC

VA OLB Trevion Stevenson Commits To UNC
Trevion Stevenson’s thought process changed a lot over the last few weeks. Once solidly committed to Pittsburgh, the 2-star defensive end from Hampton, VA, began to think about other options and announced Thursday he was decommitting from the Panthers.
Saturday morning, the Hampton, VA, native announced he will play football at North Carolina.
The Phoebus High School standout has known Dre’ Bly for a few years, and with respect to some recent developments dating back to late June, Stevenson and the Carolina staff have increased their communication. There’s plenty he liked about Mack Brown and his staff.
“Everything like they make me feel very welcome and it feels like home,” Stevenson told THI. “I’ve been talking to Coach Bly for four years. He’s been coming into the school since I was in ninth grade to see me. He has seen me improve and grow over the years. The same for Coach (Jay) Bateman. They all have a great plan and vision for me.
“I’m really happy with the decision I made. The staff and I built a great relationship over the years and I’m thankful for that. Coach Mack Brown has got it going on over there. I have a lot of respect for Coach Brown. He’s a great coach and can’t wait to get coached by him and the rest of the staff.”
Stevenson committed to Pitt April 22, but with UNC shifting its focus a few weeks ago, he landed squarely on its radar, and the binding process was put into full swing. So, what does Carolina like about Stevenson?
“They love everything about me,” he said. “The best thing they love about me is my hard work ethic and my grind. I’m a go-getter and a hard worker. They’re recruiting me as an outside linebacker/edge rusher.”
Stevenson hasn’t yet been on campus, a byproduct of the virus and shutdowns, but he’s been quite familiar with UNC for years and was a huge fan of current Tar Heels’ wide receiver Dazz Newsome when Newsome played at Hampton (VA) High School.
In addition to UNC, the 6-foot-5, 217-pounder has also been offered by Michigan, Florida State, Miami, Texas, Penn State, UCLA and many others.
Stevenson is the 18th member of UNC’s class of 2021, which is currently ranked No. 8 in the nation. Tony Grimes, who is also from the 757 and committed a few weeks ago, will formally reclassify when he enrolls at UNC in August, meaning Stevenson is really now UNC’s 17th member of the class.