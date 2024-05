North Carolina and Ven-Allen Lubin have had contact, multiple sources tell Tar Heel Illustrated. There is not a consensus on the level of engagement at this time, but this is a situation to monitor going forward.

The 6-foot-8, 230 pound power forward played last season for former Tar Heel great, Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. One source tells THI that he is "lobbying" on behalf of the ex-Commodore to the UNC coaching staff. Another source defined the interaction as, "Nothing other than regular recruiting."