Video: G.G. Jackson Discusses UNC, His Immediate future

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Gregory “G.G.” Jackson is the top-ranked played nationally in the class of 2023, and THI/Rivals.com caught up with him Friday night following his game in the EYBL event going on in the greater Indianapolis area.

Jackson shared his thoughts about North Carolina, gave a general timeline for when he will announce his college decision, and disclosed he will not reclassify to 2022, and will remain in 2023.

Jackson is 6-foot-9 and attends Ridge View High School in Columbia, SC.

