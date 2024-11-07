Views From the Blue Bloods: Inside Takes on Tar Heels vs. Jayhawks

North Carolina travels to Lawrence, KS, on Friday night for a showdown with the Kansas Jayhawks. The marquee is quite impressive as the game will pit two of the very most prestigious programs that college basketball has to offer. They will enter Phog Allen with a combined 4,765 wins.

It will also be the first time the two titans will meet since April 4, 2022 in the National Championship Game. The Tar Heels opened as a seven-point underdog, and at the time of publishing the line has grown to eight or 8.5 in some markets. Kansas is currently the top-ranked team in the USA-Today poll while North Carolina comes in at No. 10.

In preparation for the game, we spoke with Shay Wildeboor of Jayhawk Slant about what to expect. We also gave our opinions as well on what promises to be a heavyweight slugfest.

