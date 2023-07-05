CHAPEL HILL – Gene Chizik is the mentor, and Amari Gainer is his pupil. At least Gainer is one of many football students of Chizik’s, but his relationship with North Carolina’s defensive coordinator is a bit different. Gainer spent five seasons at Florida State, redshirting in 2018 and getting 2020 back because of Covid rules. So, with a year of eligibility remaining, the Seminoles’ legacy entered the transfer portal. Also FSU’s leading career leading tackler among the members on last season’s team, Gainer’s mission was to find a place that can help him get to the NFL. So, he chose North Carolina. Consider this football graduate school for Gainer, who has embraced every moment he’s been in Chapel Hill since January. “Florida State was my dream school; my dad went there,” Gainer said about transferring to UNC. “So, it was an open mind when I hit the portal. But being with (UNC Coach) Mack (Brown) and seeing the whole environment, I knew it was the right place for me. Great tradition, great feel, great time.” Gainer played in 46 games at FSU registering 210 tackles. At nearly 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, the Tallahassee, FL, native also had six sacks, 19 TFLs, and five forced fumbles for the ’Noles. He left a pretty great tradition, too. A place in which he was comfortable, and a program on the rise, and where he had a lot of success.

Amari Gainer doesn't hesitate saying he's using UNC to try and land in the NFL. (THI)

“When it comes down to it, it’s about going to the next level,” Gainer said. “As far as connections and relationships, it was hard, but life’s hard. Making that jump, making that decision was a risk betting on myself. Going back to my natural position at outside linebacker kind of played a pivotal role into me being here.” Outside linebacker at UNC is the jack position, and Chizik coaches there along with running the entire defense. Gainer isn’t wasting any time at Carolina. There’s no leaving anything on the bone for him. So, if you watch the Tar Heels at practice and check out the jacks doing drills, make sure to keep an eye on Gainer. He’s the freak athlete who looks sculpted right out of a football manual, and he’s following Chizik around in between most of his reps. If Chizik walks in a direction of another player to say something, Gainer is right there, too. And when Chizik is watching as Tar Heels properly execute drills, he speaks with Gainer teaching and teaching. That’s what coaching is. Chizik says Gainer is “always on my hip” and more. “He’s very conscientious as a football player,” Chizik said. “He loves the game, he’s a violent player, he plays really hard. It really is important for him to learn what’s going on. So, he never takes a rep off, it doesn’t matter if he’s in there or not… “So, when you see him with me, even when he’s not in, we’re talking things through every single rep. That’s how important it is for him to learn.” A violent player? Football is a game of violence to a degree, but coaches don’t often use that word. But Chizik has multiple times regarding Gainer, often describing his game as “violent.” What does that mean, in a football sense?

Amari Gainer was FSU's active career-leader in tackles when he entered the transfer portal last fall. (USA Today)