After switching positions a couple of times, Williamsburg, VA, native Lawrence Taylor settled in at outside linebacker prior to the 1979 season. From that point on, he developed into the greatest linebacker in the history of football and changed the sport in the process.

And really, that’s not an exaggeration.

Former NFL Super Bowl winning coach and longtime legendary NFL broadcaster John Madden was clear about the effect Taylor had on the sport.

“Lawrence Taylor, defensively, has had as big an impact as any player I've ever seen,” he told ESPN.com in 2007. “He changed the way defense is played, the way pass-rushing is played, the way linebackers play and the way offenses block linebackers.”

Before he was a household name, Taylor was simply a North Carolina Tar Heel finding his way to a position he was comfortable playing. UNC fans then watched him blossom into a star.

Taylor was a unanimous first-team All-America as a senior in 1980, named the 1980 ACC Player of the Year and to the 50-year 50 Greatest ACC Players Ever team.

His 16 sacks in 1980 remain a single-season school record. Those sacks led to 157 yards lost by opponents. His tackle of Clemson QB Homer Jordan inside the 10-yard-line saving the game for the Tar Heels and ending a 7-game losing streak in Death Valley is still one of the most memorable defensive plays in school history.