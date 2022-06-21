CHAPEL HILL - Mason Wade, a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive tackle for Loudoun Valley High School in Purcellville, VA, was a participant in the Showtime Camp held in the Koman Practice Complex.

The class of 2024 prospect has offers from Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Tulsa.

Note that Wade and his father spent a long time speaking with UNC offensive line coach Jack Bicknell after the camp session, and they also spent some time with tight ends coach John Lilly. The conversations combined lasted nearly 15 minutes.

THI caught up with Wade after his performance at the event to get the latest on his recruitment: