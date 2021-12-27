Virginia Tech-UNC Basketball Game Postponed

The Virginia Tech-North Carolina basketball game for Wednesday night at the Smith Center has been postponed because of positive COVID tests in the Hokies’ program.

The game was supposed to tip at 7 PM but will be rescheduled for a later date.

UNC (9-3 overall, 1-0 ACC) was slated to launch full throttle into the rest of the season, which are all ACC games until the postseason following the ACC Tournament. Carolina is coming off a 70-50 victory over Appalachian State last Tuesday, so the game versus the Hokies was to be its first in eight days.

Now, Carolina’s next scheduled game is Saturday at Boston College, and is slated for a noon tip.

