News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 10:34:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Visit Moves The Needle For 4-Star DE Naquan Brown

Mfk1ilaclc1iau1hbwg6
Big-time 2021 DE Naquan Brown (middle) was at UNC for the first time for the cookout & says the visit went very well.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Rivals 4-star class of 2021 defensive lineman Naquan Brown of Ocean Lakes High School in Virginia Beach, VA, made the trek south to Chapel Hill for the first time Saturday to formally meet the new ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}