TarHeelIllustrated - Vohasek Ready To Cap Off Once-Improbable College Career

CHAPEL HILL – Ray Vohasek is a no-frills kind of guy.

There is not any pizazz with his game or how he generally carries himself. No dancing on the football field, no wild theatrics. He is just a hand-in-the-dirt player perfectly content plugging gaps so other players can make tackles and get the headlines.

Only that Vohasek does make tackles, including every so often behind the line of scrimmage, plays that can bring out celebratory antics in players. Seven tackles for a loss of yardage last season, three-and-a-half as sacks, yet Vohasek just went about his business.

But he is vocal. The other members of North Carolina’s defensive line know his voice and message. Vohasek speaks from personal experience as someone who did not get looked at by any FBS programs coming out of high school, but here he is, manning one of the spots along the Tar Heels’ front line on a club with top-10 aspirations this coming fall.

“Be a leader for these guys,” Vohasek recently replied, when asked what his role is for the Heels. “I’ve been really trying to help them pick up things that I struggled with at first, and just be a leader for them and be somebody they can count on and be there every game.”

Vohasek suffered a torn labrum as a senior at McHenry East High School in McHenry, IL, appearing to end his football career. In fact, playing in college was not really on the docket.

“I wasn't even going to go to college to be honest with you,” Vohasek said last fall, when outlining his path to Chapel Hill. “I was going to go into construction,”

Yet, Vohasek ended up having surgery the following July and enrolled at College of DuPage, a junior college in Glen Ellyn, IL. Vohasek played football that fall leading the team with 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss of yardage. Suddenly, there was some interest from schools.

He took a medical redshirt in 2018 and enrolled at UNC with three years of eligibility remaining. First recruited by Larry Fedora’s staff, Vohasek had already fallen in love with UNC by the time Mack Brown took over, and a month later committed to Carolina.



