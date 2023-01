With two consecutive home games on tap over the next four days, North Carolina has a chance to again get itself on track as there are 17 games remaining in the regular season.

The Tar Heels have played just two home games over the last 44 days, and have worn their blue uniforms in eight of their last 10 contests, so being at home should be a good thing, especially with a quality opponent such as Wake Forest visiting Wednesday night for a 9 PM tip.

UNC enters at 9-5 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, while the Demon Deacons are 10-4 and 2-1.

Here are 5 things to watch for as the Heels host the Deacs: