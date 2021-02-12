As Roy Williams looks to make additions to his 2021 class, there are several likely scenarios.

There is the old fashioned way of recruiting which is to sign a top available senior. However, North Carolina isn't trending for any of its current targets. The chances seem very unlikely for Chet Holmgren and Patrick Baldwin Jr. There is still some buzz with Hunter Sallis, but Gonzaga has become the hot name for him and Kentucky is considered to be next among lots of experts.

Another option is the transfer portal. This one is expected to be the busiest in history beginning this spring, thanks to the one-time transfer rule that allows automatic eligibility. Not only can a team add successful collegiate experience, coaches will also have a better gauge of where their roster stands and where their biggest needs lie.

Last but not least is the reclassification route. Some of the top 2022 prospects in the country could decide to enter college a year earlier. These prospects not only drip with talent, but many should possess college ready bodies from day one. Jarace Walker fits the bill on both accounts.