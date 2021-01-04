TarHeelIllustrated - Walston Coming Back, Fox Considering Returning

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown announced during his noon press conference Monday that senior tight end Garrett Walston has decided to take advantage of the NCAA rule allowing players to get this past season back and not count against them, so he will return next season to the Tar Heels’ football program.

In addition, Brown said senior defensive end/outside linebacker Tomon Fox is considering returning.

Walton joins wide receiver Beau Corrales, placekicker Grayson Atkins, and defensive end/outside linebacker Tyrone Hopper as seniors taking advantage of the rule and returning to UNC.

“We got great news last night that Garrett Walston has decided to come back for another year,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said Monday. “So that’s really, really cool.”

A native of Wilmington, NC, Walston caught 19 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns this past season. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, Walston played 691 snaps this season and graded out at 63.9, according to PFF.

For his career, Walston has caught 29 passes for 350 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions.

“He played so well the other night,” Brown said. “He’s a vital part of our offense, we’re getting the ball to the tight end much more now, so that really helps us because we’ve got some talented young tight ends and another one coming in, but we don’t have experience like Garrett.”



