Walston Using Platform For Greater, Personal Cause

CHAPEL HILL – Name, Image, and Likeness arrived on the college athletics landscape this past summer, and its financial benefit to athletes has been widely embraced and certainly well documented. Opportunities once not possible have been in abundance for some, and certainly there for everyone. One of the doors that also opened allows athletes to lend their names to causes, even fundraising efforts. That is how North Carolina tight end Garrett Walston chooses to use his platform, a decision brought on by a personal tragedy last winter. NIL means he can help honor a lost friend and others struggling with mental health issues. “On February 7 of this year, practically my second little brother committed suicide,” Walston said. “Very tragic event. It shocked my family, his family, the entire community of Wilmington.” Riley Estes, 19, was also from Wilmington, NC, as is Walston. Estes’ older brother, Burke, and Walston are best friends. Riley was best friends with Walston’s younger brother, Blake, who is a minor league pitcher in the Arizona Diamondbacks system.

From L-R: Burke Estes, Riley Estes, Blake Walston, and Garrett Walston together as they were so often. (Walston Family)

The Estes and Walston families weren’t just friends, they were basically family. Parents, too. “This kid was my second little brother…,” Garrett said. “We went on family trips together, we played sports together. We did everything that two families that are related by blood did. And we’ve always considered each other like four brothers.” The Walston and Estes boys graduated from New Hanover High School. Riley graduated in 2019 from New Hanover, where he played baseball and football. He spent a year at the University of Arkansas and was a sophomore at UNC-Wilmington at the time of his passing. Estes’ parents setup a foundation that raises money and awareness about suicide targeting the mental health community. The RILO Foundation comes from Riley’s nickname, “RiLo,” but it’s also an appropriate acronym. “It’s what everybody called him,” Walston said. “The foundation stands for ‘Reasons I Live On.’ It’s a mental health and suicide prevention foundation.” Walston signed with marketing agency Loyalty Above All (LAA), and his representative at LAA is cousins with the Estes family. He set up a plan for Walston to use his stature as a major college athlete to raise awareness of the foundation and its mission.

From L-R: Riley Estes, Garrett Walston, Blake Walston, Burke Estes. (Walston Family)