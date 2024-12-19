Want To Sponsor THI and Join Our Team? Here's How...

We are looking for sponsors of our podcasts and advertisers here at Tar Heel Illustrated.

*We have nearly 70,000 subscribers on various platforms

*Our audience is largely comprised of passionate North Carolina Tar Heel fans

*Come join forces with us so we can help your business and you help ours

---A business owned by a UNC fan targeting UNC fans should do quite well on THI

*Become a member of our team, and even a bit of an insider on all things Tar Heels

---You don’t have to be just an advertiser, you can also become a part of our team. Ask us about this and we will gladly explain.

*Be a part of our continued growth on all platforms as the Bill Belichick UNC Football era begins and the always important meat of Carolina’s basketball season approaches

*Have an association with one of the leading media outlets covering UNC

*Email us at THIMedia@yahoo.com for more information