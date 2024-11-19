Washington Discusses his Game, Ball Screens, Hawaii, Beach, and More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina junior forward Jalen Washington met with the media Monday afternoon at the Smith Center to field some questions about his game and the Tar Heels’ upcoming trip to Hawaii where they will play four games over a six-day period.

Washington is UNC’s starter in the post and is averaging 19 minutes per game, a lower number than will be the case down the road. Foul trouble prevented him from playing more in the first two games, and Carolina’s 52-point margin over American last Friday night minimized his minutes in that game.

He is averaging 11.0 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Washington is coming off an 18-point performance against American, in only 18 minutes of action, and he had 7 points and 9 rebounds in 18 minutes in a 92-89 loss at top-ranked Kansas.

The 6-foot-10 native of Gary, IN, has 2 blocked shots and 2 assists so far, too.

Above is video of Washington’s Q&A session and below are some notes about what he discussed:

Note: We will have a feature about Washington later this week.





*Washington’s fire on the court and how he reacts to plays are getting some attention. He screams a lot and also appears to punch himself in the head and chest. It looks as if the knocks are pretty hard, so naturally he can feel it later, right?

“Nah, it don’t hurt. Adrenaline, so I don’t feel it.”

Washington was wearing a band aid near his right eye, was that a result of one of his self-blows in the heat of excitement?

“Nah, this is from practice.”





*Washington missed his senior season in high school with a knee injury and barely played as a freshman at UNC. He played behind Armando Bacot last season, so this is basically his first regular heavy action in games in four years. He called is a “journey” he’s been through and said.

“it’s all for the better, I believe.





*Washington answered several more questions about his process in getting to this point. He said he thinks about it sometimes, but will reflect more in the offseason, as he doesn’t much do that during the season.





*In addition, Washington discussed what he learned playing behind Armando Bacot for two seasons; what more is coming from his offensive game, something UNC Coach Hubert Davis suggested during his presser that preceded Washington’s; the combination with Elliot Cadeau using high ball screens and how it helps them both and much more; why he loves the beach so much, and more.







