It didn’t take Marvin Williams long to buy into what Roy Williams wanted from him.

One of the most sought after high school players in the nation before going to North Carolina, Williams, the player, would have started on probably every other team in the nation. But his coach had other ideas, not because the freshman forward from Bremerton, WA, wasn’t good enough, but it was a matter of chemistry.

UNC’s older players had been through a tough time during their Carolina careers, especially the senior class that had to endure the program’s worst season ever – an 8-20 mark in 2002 – and Matt Doherty at the helm during their first two years before Williams came over from Kansas. Carolina was national title good and the head man knew it, and he also knew affecting chemistry could have cost the Tar Heels a shot at the title.

So, the 6-foot-9 gifted newcomer came off the bench.

“It was kind of tough at first, but I accepted it easily,” Williams said the day before UNC defeated Michigan State in the 2005 Final Four in St. Louis. “It was something Coach wanted me to do and was best for our team… I wanted to come to North Carolina to win a national championship. I'd rather be on the bench and win a national championship.”

And they did. Carolina defeated Illinois in the title game giving the coach his first of three national championships and Williams the player a spot in Carolina for his impact on that team but also how he handled himself and accepting a role a lot of other phenoms would have balked at.