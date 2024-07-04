An often-misunderstand reality in sports is not all athletes are on the same time table.

As a result, some players in their respective sports take longer developing at a rate commensurate with their initial hype. Some deal with injuries, that significantly change whatever course they were on before getting banged up.

Jalen Washington fit the latter two, but because of the knee issues he suffered in high school. They followed him to North Carolina, where the 6-foot-10 native of Indiana didn’t play until the tenth game of his freshman season.

Then, aside from January contests at Virginia and Louisville, due to injuries to other UNC big men, Washington simply didn’t play much. Spot duty here and there. Nothing more.

Washington’s time on the court increased last season during his sophomore campaign, but it wasn’t what he wanted, nor what his pre-Carolina expectations suggested would occur in his second season. But he’s not stressed about time chipping away. Washington is patient, has a big-picture view, and understands he’s in the midst of a personal process.

“I feel a whole lot more confident than I did last year, so I see improvement,” Washington said during UNC’s season, in which the Tar Heels won the ACC regular season title, were a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and finished 29-8.

Washington almost always played like someone who trusted his knee, was finding his game, and wasn’t in a rush. Part of the course has been playing more physically. Washington has a lot of finesse and skill in his game, but needed to add ruggedness.



