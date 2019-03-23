COLUMBUS, OH – The narrative emanating from North Carolina’s locker room Saturday afternoon sounded more like an echo caroming off the walls over and over.

The one constant during UNC’s open session with the media focused on Washington’s 2-3 zone defense, which bears a strong resemblance to what Syracuse runs. Of course, Huskies coach Mike Hopkins played for the Orange and worked for Orange coach Jim Boeheim, so he knows a thing or two about employing a successful zone.

But it’s not an exact replica. It’s similar, for sure, but there have been some tweaks with what top-seeded UNC (28-6) will see Sunday when the Tar Heels face the eighth-seeded Huskies (27-8) in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Nationwide Arena.

“We run a very similar zone,” Hopkins said Saturday afternoon. “We have different types of personnel, so we have to utilize it a little bit differently based on our personnel. But it's all, the foundation is definitely what we did at Syracuse.”

UNC Coach Roy Williams is quite familiar with the 2-3, which is predicated on limiting opponents’ 3-point attempts and forcing them to try and move the ball through the zone. Syracuse’s approach works because the Orange always have plenty of length at the top and on the edges of their zone.

Washington’s opponents have converted just 33.1 percent of their 3-point shots with 35.6 percent of the attempted field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Williams sees that similarity with what Washington does.

“It's a little different, but the basis the same,” he said. “They're long, athletic, quick to the ball. They're aggressive. They'll probably double team in the corner maybe more than Jimmy's teams have done in the last couple of years.”