Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Harris on Thursday to talk about his recruitment on North Carolina:

Harris is being recruited by UNC and other top programs to play on defense. He was on campus for an unofficial visit alongside other prospects on July 29.

Along with North Carolina, which recently offered Harris on August 14, the two-way star owns offers from Boston College, Charlotte, UConn, North Carolina State, and Virginia Tech. He is also receiving interest from South Carolina.

Andrew Harris is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound class of 2026 prospect that plays both ways at tight end and weakside defensive end for Weddington High School in Waxhaw, NC.

THI: How is your recruitment going from UNC?

HARRIS: It's going great. It's one of my dream schools.





THI: What are your thoughts on defensive line coach Tim Cross?

HARRIS: He's a cool person.





THI: Describe your relationship with Cross

HARRIS: We're really cool. I talk to him (in depth) every time I go (to campus). We're just really good and chill with each other.





THI: What is Cross selling you on about the Tar Heels right now?

HARRIS: The facility and the (program) culture, and things like that.





THI: What do you like about North Carolina's program culture?

HARRIS: It's a program on the rise, and guys like my teammate Keenan Jackson (a 3-star wide receiver) and Jordan Shipp (a 4-star wide receiver from Providence Day) going there says a lot about the direction (UNC) could be heading in the near future.





THI: Have you established a relationship with any other assistant coaches?

HARRIS: Yes, with Assistant Head Coach and Passing Game Coordinator Lonnie Galloway. (Galloway) a funny guy, and he has a cool personality.





THI: A lot of recruits talk about the great culture environment UNC coaches bring to the table not only on the field, but off it as well. How does that resonate with you and why is especially this important to you?

HARRIS: It's really good because (UNC) just makes you feel at home. (Coaches) treat you as if you're one of their own. That's (the type of environment) I'm looking for (when it comes to) a program.





THI: How was your visit on July 29?

HARRIS: It was a fun day. We just chilled with the coaches and played games with the other players.





THI: Where do the Tar Heels stand early in your recruitment?

HARRIS: Right now, I would say No. 1.





THI: What are some of the other top schools in the mix for you?

HARRIS: I'm still waiting to learn more about the other (programs) to see who I like.





THI: What are your thoughts on hall of fame legend Mack Brown?

HARRIS: He's a great person and an awesome human being.





THI: What else stands out about UNC's program?

HARRIS: The coaches are very organized. (North Carolina) is very different from other schools recruiting me.





THI: Do you have plans of attending any games this fall?

HARRIS: I will be at the (North Carolina vs. South Carolina game) in Charlotte on Sept. 2.