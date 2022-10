CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina linebacker Power Echols and offensive tackle Spencer Rolland met with the media via zoom Wednesday morning.

The duo talked about the rivalry against the Blue Devils among other topics.

The Tar Heels (5-1, 2-0) travel to Durham on Saturday to take on the Duke Blue Devils (4-3, 1-1) at Wallace Wade Stadium.

Kickoff will be at 8:00 pm on the ACC Network.