CHAPEL HILL – Nearly 1,000 high school football players, and college football hopefuls, participated in North Carolina’s first two camp sessions of the summer season this past weekend at the Koman Practice Complex.

THI was on hand gathering intel and watching some of the more noteworthy prospects, of which there were many. In fact, sources very close to the situation have confirmed to THI that 86 prospects that took part in the camps are on UNC’s target list.

So, below we have outlined all 86 players with some notes on a few we want to highlight: