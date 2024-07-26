Recruits can visit programs on campus again this weekend, and as it does on the last weekend of July every year, North Carolina will host a bevvy of prospects, both committed and uncommitted, this weekend in Chapel Hill.

On tap will be a variety of fun events, which in the past has included wiffle ball, as an example, a cook out, and even ice cream trucks. It’s a social weekend as much as anything else, and has been a success under Mack Brown since his return to UNC more than five years ago.

Most of the visitors this weekend are from the class of 2026. UNC has 12 commitments for 2025, but the Tar Heels are taking a rather small class, so most of the focus is now on 2026 prospects.

THI has confirmed a number of prospects visiting. Below is our fluid list, as we may add names: